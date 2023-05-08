North Carolina Judges Establish Master Docket for Camp Lejeune Cases, Seek Applications for Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– Judges in a North Carolina federal court overseeing Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury cases have issued an order establishing a Master Docket and asked attorneys who wish to serve in a leadership capacity to file documents with the court.

In an order issued April 24, four judges in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina said that they intend to formulate an ESI protocol and seek input from counsel on a number of issues.

“As part of the discovery process, the court anticipates formulating an ESI protocol, resolving issues associated with …