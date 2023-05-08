New Bill Filed by Sen. Richard Durbin Aims to Cap Attorneys’ Fees in Camp Lejeune Cases
May 8, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) is the latest legislator to file a bill seeking to cap attorneys’ fees in Camp Lejeune litigation, suggesting a higher percentage amount than prior legislative proposals.
The “Protect Access to Justice for Veterans Act of 2023” was filed on April 25 in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Durbin and was co-sponsored by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.).
Under the proposed legislation, Section 804 of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 would be amended …
