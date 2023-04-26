N.C. Judges Issue Different Rulings on U.S. Request for Extension of Time to Answer Camp Lejeune Claims
April 26, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– North Carolina federal court judges have issued different orders on a recent request by the United States of America’s to have more time to respond to Camp Lejeune water contamination claims, with one judge opining that it wasn’t “readily apparent” the defendant needed more time to respond.
In an oral order delivered from the bench on April 17, Hon. Terrence W. Boyle of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina gave the defendant until April 30 out of an “abundance of caution.”
“I'll take judicial notice of the fact that there is an …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
June 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation
June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law