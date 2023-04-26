Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs Move to Consolidate Growing Number of Water Contamination Claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– A number of plaintiffs with Camp Lejeune water contamination claims pending in federal court have asked the court to coordinate or partially consolidate the growing number of claims.

In a March 23 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, plaintiffs in 10 recently filed cases said that it is in the court’s best interest to create a coordinated docket, since “it is anticipated that a large volume of lawsuits will ultimately be filed in this Court alleging claims under the statute.”

“The moving parties respectfully submit that coordination or, alternatively, …