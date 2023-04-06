North Carolina Judge Expected to Issue Order Following First Camp Lejeune Status Conference

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina judge has presided over the first status conference to address the growing number of Camp Lejeune water contamination claims, addressing a number of issues, including “the ability of the four district judges of this court to resolve [the massive] number of cases.”

The hearing was held before Hon. James C. Dever III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on April 5. That next day, an online docket entry stated that a “written order anticipated to follow.”

The online docket entry stated that counsel was present for all plaintiffs …