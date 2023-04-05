Philly Residents Sue Trinseo, Subsidiary Over Chemical Spill in Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA — Three Philadelphia residents have filed a class action complaint against chemical company Trinseo LLC and its subsidiary Altuglas LLC, accusing them of negligently allowing a latex emulsion solution to spill into the Delaware River, potentially contaminating drinking water and requiring residents to buy bottled water.

In the complaint, filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, plaintiffs Timothy McGraw, Emily Cohen and Danielle Byrd allege that 8,100 to 12,000 gallons of the chemical from Altuglas’ Bristol, Pa., plant was released into a tributary of the Delaware River on March 24.

“Defendants have admitted that this toxic release …