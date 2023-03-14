EPA Proposes National Drinking Water Standards Aimed at Limiting PFAS Exposure

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed national drinking water standards for a number of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water, under which $10 billion in funding would address “emerging contaminants.”

In a March 14 press release, the EPA stated that it was “taking a major step to protect public health from PFAS pollution, leveraging the latest science and complementing state efforts to limit PFAS by proposing to establish legally enforceable levels for six PFAS known to occur in drinking water.”

Under the proposal, the government agency aims to enhance data on PFAS under the …