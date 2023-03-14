EPA Proposes National Drinking Water Standards Aimed at Limiting PFAS Exposure
March 14, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed national drinking water standards for a number of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water, under which $10 billion in funding would address “emerging contaminants.”
In a March 14 press release, the EPA stated that it was “taking a major step to protect public health from PFAS pollution, leveraging the latest science and complementing state efforts to limit PFAS by proposing to establish legally enforceable levels for six PFAS known to occur in drinking water.”
Under the proposal, the government agency aims to enhance data on PFAS under the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Camp Lejeune Strategies - Thoughts From The Bell Legal Group
March 23, 2023
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Key Litigation Updates and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Omni Tucson National Resort