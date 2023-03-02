6th Circuit Stays Mandate in C-8 Testicular Cancer Case, DuPont to File Appeal with U.S. Supreme Court
March 2, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
- Order
CINCINNATI –– The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has granted E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s motion to stay a mandate issued in a C-8 contamination case so that the defendant can file a petition for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court.
In a Feb. 10 order, the 6th Circuit ordered that the “mandate be stayed to allow the appellant time to file a petition for a writ of certiorari, and thereafter until the Supreme Court disposes of the case, but shall promptly issue if the petition is not filed within 90 days from the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating Phase II - Department of Justice & Federal District Court
March 09, 2023 - San Diego, CA
THE US GRANT, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Diego
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 03, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick