6th Circuit Stays Mandate in C-8 Testicular Cancer Case, DuPont to File Appeal with U.S. Supreme Court

CINCINNATI –– The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has granted E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s motion to stay a mandate issued in a C-8 contamination case so that the defendant can file a petition for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a Feb. 10 order, the 6th Circuit ordered that the “mandate be stayed to allow the appellant time to file a petition for a writ of certiorari, and thereafter until the Supreme Court disposes of the case, but shall promptly issue if the petition is not filed within 90 days from the …