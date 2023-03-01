New Bills Reintroduce Efforts to Cap Attorneys’ Fees in Camp Lejeune Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Several bills aimed at limiting the amount of fees attorneys can collect on claims brought under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 have been referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

House Resolution 925, “To amend the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 to appropriately limit attorney’s fees,” was introduced in the House of Representatives on Feb. 9. The bill was introduced by Rep. Darrell E. Issa (R-Calif.), and co-sponsored by Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.), on Feb. 9. It was referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary the same day.

On Feb. 27, Rep. …