North Carolina Federal Court Issues New Round of Dismissals in Camp Lejeune Cases

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court has issued another round of dismissals in Camp Lejeune cases, concluding that the plaintiffs had failed to satisfy the burden of showing that subject matter jurisdiction exists.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina entered the dismissals on Jan. 27, opining that the plaintiffs had not “exhausted their claims under the CLJA.” The dismissals were entered without prejudice.

In the Pugh decision, the court explained that all claims under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act “must accrue before its date of enactment, and no CLJA claim may be …