DuPont Asks 6th Circuit to Revisit Order Affirming $40 Million Verdict in C-8 Testicular Cancer Case
January 19, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Chamber of Commerce Brief
- Council’s Brief
- Motion
CINCINNATI –– E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. has asked the 6th Circuit to rehear its appeal of a $40 million verdict in which an Ohio jury found that DuPont’s alleged C-8 contamination of water sources from its West Virginia plant caused a man’s testicular cancer, saying that the appellate court’s decision created a conflict with existing precedent.
In a Jan. 3 brief filed in the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, DuPont specific that there is precedent that a party’s rights in one case cannot be impinged to create efficiencies in the MDL generally.
But, the defendant …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Managing Mass Torts, Status of Key Litigations and Lessons Learned
March 29, 2023 - Tucson, AZ
Hotel Details in Tucson, Arizona, to be Announced