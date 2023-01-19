DuPont Asks 6th Circuit to Revisit Order Affirming $40 Million Verdict in C-8 Testicular Cancer Case

CINCINNATI –– E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. has asked the 6th Circuit to rehear its appeal of a $40 million verdict in which an Ohio jury found that DuPont’s alleged C-8 contamination of water sources from its West Virginia plant caused a man’s testicular cancer, saying that the appellate court’s decision created a conflict with existing precedent.

In a Jan. 3 brief filed in the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, DuPont specific that there is precedent that a party’s rights in one case cannot be impinged to create efficiencies in the MDL generally.

But, the defendant …