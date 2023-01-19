CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Neighbors of Texas U.S. Air Force Base Seek to File Complaint in PFOA MDL


January 19, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • CMO 12B
  • Motion for Extension


CHARLESTON, S.C. –– Plaintiffs residing near a U.S. Air Force base in Texas have sought leave to file a direct complaint in the Aqueous Film-Forming Foam Products multidistrict litigation docket, arguing that the Randolph Air Force Base has used significant volumes of AFFF containing PFAS for fire training exercises since the 1970s.

In a Jan. 12 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, the plaintiffs argued that a Preliminary Assessment Report done in 2016 for the U.S. Air Force “confirmed substantial AFFF releases at several locations of use on the base property.”

“The use …


