Court Allows Camp Lejeune Petitioners to Perpetuate Testimony of Former Service Member

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court has allowed parties to take the testimony of a former service member who was stationed at the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base and claims that he developed cancer as a result water contamination at the base.

In a Dec. 11 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina outlined the topics to be addressed in the videotaped deposition, to take place within 90 days of the order.

In Sept. 2022, Neil and Margaret Mauriello filed a petition to perpetuate the testimony of Neil Mauriello, “in order to preserve …