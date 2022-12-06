DuPont/Chemours Seek Summary Judgment in Fla. City’s Water Contamination Action

CHARLESTON, S.C. — E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. and its subsidiaries have moved for summary judgment in an MDL lawsuit accusing them of contaminating a Florida city’s water wells with a firefighting foam chemical, arguing that they have never manufactured nor sold aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF).

In a Dec. 2 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, DuPont, The Chemours Co., and The Chemours Company FC LLC argue that they did manufacture a component — either the telomer iodide or the fluorocarbon surfactant — that was used to produce AFFF by AFFF …