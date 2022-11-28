Wallace and Graham, Rhine Law Firm File Motion for Leave to File Amicus Brief in Camp Lejeune Cases

RALEIGH, N.C. –– Two law firms have filed a motion for leave to file an amicus curiae brief in a Camp Lejeune water contamination case, arguing that they have a special interest in the proceedings and this interest has “not been represented completely thus far in the relevant briefing in the instant case.”

In the Nov. 9 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Wallace and Graham, P.A., and Rhine Law Firm, P.C., asked the court specifically for permission to weigh in on the issues raised by the Court’s Judicial Preference order issued …