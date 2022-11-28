North Carolina Court Enters Order for Discovery Plan in Camp Lejeune Case

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina court has entered an order for discovery plan in a Camp Lejeune water contamination case, asking the parties to submit a discovery plan by mid-December.

In a Nov. 1 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina entered the scheduling order, saying that the Rule 26(f) meeting must occur by Dec. 1.

“Please confer with opposing counsel and present to the Court a discovery plan in accordance with the Rule 26 Report of the Parties’ Planning Meeting form, available on the district’s website,” the document said. “Pursuant to …