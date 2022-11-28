Parties in Camp Lejeune Case Submit Joint Motion to Stay Discovery
November 28, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Joint Motion
RALEIGH, N.C. –– Parties in a Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury case have jointly moved for an order staying discovery pending a resolution of the United States’ motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.
In the Nov. 28 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina explained that the defendant’s motion raises a threshold issue on the interpretation of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.
Additionally, the parties noted, the issue has been briefed in several other cases in the district.
“The day after the defendant filed the present motion, an Order …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Navigating Current Mass Tort Litigation
November 30, 2022 - New York, NY
The Knickerbocker
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?
December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square