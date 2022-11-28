Parties in Camp Lejeune Case Submit Joint Motion to Stay Discovery

RALEIGH, N.C. –– Parties in a Camp Lejeune water contamination personal injury case have jointly moved for an order staying discovery pending a resolution of the United States’ motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

In the Nov. 28 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina explained that the defendant’s motion raises a threshold issue on the interpretation of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

Additionally, the parties noted, the issue has been briefed in several other cases in the district.

“The day after the defendant filed the present motion, an Order …