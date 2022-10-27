Plaintiffs Oppose United States’ Motion to Dismiss, Says Notice and Rejection Constitute Compliance with Act

RALEIGH, N.C. –– Plaintiffs with Camp Lejeune water contamination claims pending in the Eastern District of North Carolina have opposed the United States’ motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the Department of Navy has rejected the claims, which constitutes “material compliance with Section 804(h) of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

In the Oct. 19 opposition brief, the plaintiffs asked the Eastern District of North Carolina to deny the motion to dismiss and find that the plaintiffs had satisfied section 804(h).

Jerome M. Ensminger asserted the underlying claims on behalf of Jane Ensminger. The Ensminger case was one of several …