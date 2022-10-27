Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs File Responses Showing Compliance with Administrative Exhaustion Requirement
October 27, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Akers Response
- Belt Response
- Cline Response
- Deforge Response
- Fancher Response
- Gonzalez Response
- Guthrie Response
- Isaksen Response
- Manns Response
- Partain Response
- Stringfellow Response
- Whatley Response
- Wilson Response
RALEIGH, N.C. –– Several plaintiffs with Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have filed responses to a court order seeking evidence of compliance with the administrative exhaustion requirement in the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, arguing in part that the law requires nothing more than the filing of a claim with the U.S. Navy setting forth the facts that led to the alleged injury and a demand for a sum of money.
The briefs were filed recently in a number of cases pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District in accordance with an Oct. 21 deadline instituted by the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?
December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip and Knee Implants
November 09, 2022