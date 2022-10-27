CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs File Responses Showing Compliance with Administrative Exhaustion Requirement


October 27, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Akers Response
  • Belt Response
  • Cline Response
  • Deforge Response
  • Fancher Response
  • Gonzalez Response
  • Guthrie Response
  • Isaksen Response
  • Manns Response
  • Partain Response
  • Stringfellow Response
  • Whatley Response
  • Wilson Response


RALEIGH, N.C. –– Several plaintiffs with Camp Lejeune water contamination claims have filed responses to a court order seeking evidence of compliance with the administrative exhaustion requirement in the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, arguing in part that the law requires nothing more than the filing of a claim with the U.S. Navy setting forth the facts that led to the alleged injury and a demand for a sum of money.

The briefs were filed recently in a number of cases pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District in accordance with an Oct. 21 deadline instituted by the …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: Navigating the Complexities - Where Do We Go From Here?

December 08, 2022 - New York, NY
InterContinental® New York Times Square

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Hottest Upcoming Device Projects - Strattice Hernia Mesh & Exactech Hip and Knee Implants

November 09, 2022

MORE DETAILS