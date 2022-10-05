CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Filings Continue in North Carolina for Alleged Camp Lejeune Contamination


October 5, 2022


RALEIGH, N.C. –– Filings relating to alleged exposure to contaminants in groundwater at the Camp Lejeune U.S. Marine Corps Base have continued in the Eastern District of North Carolina, despite recent orders requesting that plaintiffs prove that they have complied with administrative filing provisions of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

In a Sept. 30 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina re-designated one of the recently filed cases as a Southern Division miscellaneous case, assigning Hon. Terrence W. Boyle to the proceedings.

“For more than three decades, toxic chemicals escaped from fuel tanks, industrial facilities, …


