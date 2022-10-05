JPML Denies Efforts to Create MDL Docket for Klamath Water Project Cases
October 5, 2022
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied efforts to create a centralized multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to a decades-long disputes concerning the right to use water in relation to the federal Klamath Project in the Klamath River Basin.
In an Oct. 4 order, the JPML concluded that the creation of an MDL docket was “not necessary for the convenience of the parties and witnesses or to further just and efficient conduct of the litigation.”
“While these actions involve the same bodies of water and many of the same parties, the differences are striking,” …
