N.C. Judges Ask Plaintiffs to Prove Compliance with Section 804(h) of Camp Lejeune Justice Act

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A judge overseeing several Camp Lejeune water contamination cases pending in North Carolina federal court has asked the plaintiffs to file evidence that proves compliance with section 804(h) of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act in orders denying motions to consolidate the claims.

In separate orders issued Sept. 29, Hon. James C. Never III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina asked the plaintiffs to file evidence of such compliance by Oct. 21. The filing must include the date each plaintiff submitted a claim under 28 U.S.C. § 2675 and the Camp …