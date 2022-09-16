JAG Office Reports Approximately 5,000 Camp Lejeune Claims Filed in First Month
September 16, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps office has reported that approximately 5,000 claims over contaminated water at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina have been filed in the first month since President Joe Biden signed off on legislation allowing claims against the government to proceed.
According to published reports, a spokeswoman for JAG indicated that “approximately 5,000” administrative claims had been filed since the legislation was signed on Aug. 10.
Shortly after the legislation was signed, the JAG website updated to advise those seeking to file claims relating to water contamination at …
