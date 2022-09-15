North Carolina Federal Judge Rejects Several Motions to Consolidate Camp Lejeune Cases

RALEIGH, N.C. –– In a series of orders, a North Carolina federal judge has denied a joint motion to consolidate Camp Lejeune water contamination cases, saying he had considered the motions and that they were, ultimately, denied.

The two-page orders were entered in six cases by a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina judge, Hon. Terrence W. Boyle. Judge Boyle entered orders of denial in Pugh (No. 22-124); Hedges (No. 22-127); Ensminger (No. 22-131); Mercado, No. 22-133; Prisner, No. 22-137; and Benson (No. 22-140).

In an Aug. 26 motion, plaintiffs with claims relating to Camp Lejeune …