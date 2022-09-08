Parties Oppose Efforts to Create MDL Docket for Klamath Water Project Cases
September 8, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opposition
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Several parties have filed briefs opposing a petition to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to a decades-long disputes concerning the right to use water in relation to the federal Klamath Project in the Klamath River Basin.
In an Aug. 24 brief filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, The Yurok Tribe and the Pacific Coast Federation of Fisherman’s Associate and Institute for Fisheries Resources called the seven cases “are a poor fit for multidistrict litigation.”
“At present, five are proceeding in an orderly fashion to judicial resolution on motions for summary judgment …
