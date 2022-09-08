Veterans Affairs Offices Incorrectly Processed 37 Percent of Camp Lejeune Claims, Report Says
September 8, 2022
- Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Department of Veterans Affairs incorrectly processed approximately 21,000 of 57,500 Camp Lejeune-related claims, or 37 percent, finding that the “premature denial of these claims potentially resulted in some veterans not receiving the benefits to which they are entitled.”
In an Aug. 25 report released by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, it was determined that the Veterans Affairs office prematurely denied 17,200 claims.
“Some of these veterans’ claims could have been granted if VSRs had informed the veterans of the evidence needed to support their claims, and sufficient documentation had been submitted in …
