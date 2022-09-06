CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

Plaintiffs Ask N.C. Federal Court to Consolidate Camp Lejeune Cases


September 6, 2022


RALEIGH, N.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims relating to Camp Lejeune water contamination have asked a North Carolina federal court to consolidate the lawsuits, maintaining that doing so will “achieve efficiencies and promote the speedy resolution of claims.”

In the Aug. 26 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the plaintiffs argued that consolidation of the claims will not prejudice the government, or any current or future party in the cases.

The plaintiffs filing the underlying motion all have asserted claims relating to water contamination at the U.S. Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune. …


