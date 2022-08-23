Del. Judge Recommends Dismissal of Some Claims in Water Contamination Case; Allows Plaintiffs Leave to Amend
August 23, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
WILMINGTON, Del. –– A magistrate judge has recommended that a proposed water contamination class action be dismissed in part, with leave to amend, noting in part that medical monitoring is not a tort in Delaware.
In the Aug. 4 report and recommendation, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware additionally concluded that the breach of warranty claim as currently pled is barred by the statute of limitations.
In the underlying proposed class action, the plaintiffs argued that 3M and DuPont “have been aware of potential health risks associated with PFOA and PFOS exposure for decades.”
“3M and DuPont …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Conference: A Deep Dive into Causation and Case Analysis
September 15, 2022 - Houston, TX
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis