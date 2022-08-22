JPML Places Petition to Create MDL For Klamath Water Project Cases on Sept. Calendar

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear oral arguments relating to a petition to create an MDL docket for cases relating to a decades-long dispute concerning the right to use water in relation to the federal Klamath Project in the Klamath River Basin.

In an order issued Aug. 11, the JPML said the hearing will take place on Sept. 29 in St. Louis.

The underlying petition was filed in July by the Oregon water utility company, saying the cases share common and interrelated issues of fact concerning the obligations and rights of the U.S. Bureau …