Lawsuit Linking Camp Lejeune Water Contamination to Liver Disease, Breast Cancer, Kidney Failure Moved to Southern Division

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A lawsuit alleging that water contamination at the Marine Corps Camp Lejeune military base caused the decedent to develop liver disease, breast cancer, and kidney failure has been transferred divisions within the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In an Aug. 11 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina re-designated the case as a Southern Division case.

The court further stated that Hon. Louise Wood Flanagan would remain the presiding judge. The case was given a new case number as well, the court said, assigning the proceedings to 7:22-CV-128-FL.

The underlying claims were …