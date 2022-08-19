Lawsuits Allege Variety of Injuries in First Camp Lejeune Suits Since Legislation Signing
August 19, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Belt Suit
- Benson Suit
- Blackmer Suit
- Cline Suit
- Ensminger Suit
- Fancher Suit
- Hedges Suit
- Jolly Suit
- Manns Suit
- Mason Suit
- McClarrin Suit
- Mercado Suit
- Partain Suit
- Prisner Suit
- Pugh Suit
- Stringfellow Suit
- Weiner Suit
- Whatley Suit
RALEIGH, N.C. –– The first lawsuits to be filed since the signing of The PACT Act of 2022 allege a variety of injuries related to water contamination at U.S. Marine Corps Camp Lejeune military base, including infertility, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, multiple myeloma, leukemia, and Parkinson’s disease.
In the Ensminger suit, filed Aug. 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the plaintiffs allege that the defendants allowed a number of pollutants to enter the drinking water, such as tetrachloroethylene, trichloroethylene, dichloroethylene, vinyl chloride, and benzene.
“In fact,” the lawsuit said, “when the tape water …
