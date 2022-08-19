CAMP LEJEUNE & WATER CONTAMINATION

North Carolina, U.S. Navy Update Websites to Advise Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs on Filing Requirements


August 19, 2022



RALEIGH, N.C. –– Both the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) have updated their websites to advise those seeking to file claims relating to water contamination at the Camp Lejeune military base, with the latter stating that it is “exploring options to allow potential claimants to file claims and receive communications electronically.”

On the U.S. Navy’s JAG site, the group warns plaintiffs that “claims previously denied under the Federal Tort Claims Act involving water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., must be refiled for consideration.”


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation

August 23, 2022

MORE DETAILS