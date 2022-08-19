North Carolina, U.S. Navy Update Websites to Advise Camp Lejeune Plaintiffs on Filing Requirements

RALEIGH, N.C. –– Both the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) have updated their websites to advise those seeking to file claims relating to water contamination at the Camp Lejeune military base, with the latter stating that it is “exploring options to allow potential claimants to file claims and receive communications electronically.”

On the U.S. Navy’s JAG site, the group warns plaintiffs that “claims previously denied under the Federal Tort Claims Act involving water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., must be refiled for consideration.”