Filing of Camp Lejeune ‘Vintage Cases’ Start in Eastern District of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. –– Filing of lawsuits alleging injury as a result to water contamination at the U.S. Marine Corps Camp Lejeune military base has begun in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, according to recent court dockets.

The filings began the day President Joe Biden signed S.B. 3773, the PACT Act of 2022, into law. On Aug. 10, President Biden signed off on the legislation, which includes the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, in a ceremony in the East Room, during which he said that the nation has a “truly sacred obligation” to protect …