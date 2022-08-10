President Biden Signs PACT Act of 2022 into Law, Calls It ‘Most Significant Law Our Nation Has Passed to Help Veterans’

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– President Joe Biden has signed S.B. 3773, the PACT Act of 2022, into law, saying that we have a “truly sacred obligation” to protect those serving in the military when they come home and praising the bipartisan effort it took to pass the legislation.

President Biden signed the PACT Act of 2022 into the law during a ceremony in the East Room that began at 10:00 a.m. today.

During the ceremony, President Biden said the legislation, which addresses injuries incurred by veterans as a result of exposure to burn pits as well as exposure to contaminated water …