U.S. Senate Passes PACT Act of 2022, Provides Relief for Those Harmed by Water Contamination at Camp Lejeune

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– After coming to an agreement on a U.S. House of Representatives amendment, the U.S. Senate passed the PACT Act of 2022 by a vote of 86-11, just days after the legislation stalled over disagreements on adding cost-controlling amendment to the package.

The U.S. Senate conducted the vote in the evening on Aug. 2; the legislation, which will allow individuals, including veterans, to “obtain appropriate relief for harm that was caused by exposure to the water at Camp Lejune,” will now go to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Last week, the U.S. Senate cloture vote on …