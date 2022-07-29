U.S. Senate Reverses Course, Blocks Legislation Allowing Claims Against U.S. for Camp Lejeune Water Contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Senate has failed to pass a U.S. House of Representatives amendment to the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, a reversal in position on legislation that would allow individuals, including veterans, to “obtain appropriate relief for harm that was caused by exposure to the water at Camp Lejeune.”

On July 27, the U.S. Senate cloture vote on the motion to concur in the House Amendment failed by a 55-42 vote. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) immediately moved to reconsider the vote by which cloture on the motion to concur in the House amendment to S. 3373 …