JPML Asked to Create MDL Docket for PowerSchool Data Breach Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to centralize 32 class action lawsuits filed in the wake of a December data breach of cloud-based software company PowerSchool Inc. that allegedly compromised the personal information of 71.9 million individuals nationwide.

In a Jan. 29 motion, three of the plaintiffs, all Missouri residents, say the actions should be centralized in the Western District of Missouri “due to its central location in a case involving potentially tens of millions of victims nationwide and its extensive experience managing multidistrict litigation.”

According to the motion, PowerSchool is “a leading provider …