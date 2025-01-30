MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

9th Cir. Upholds $8 Million Attorneys’ Fees Award in Premier Joint Juice Class Action


January 30, 2025


  • Opinion


SAN FRANCISCO — The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld an award of $8 million in attorneys’ fees in a false advertising class action against Premier Nutrition Corp., ruling that the lower court properly awarded fees for part of the work performed in a previous, related class action.

In a Jan. 24 opinion, the appellate panel explained that the award was proper because it involved work that contributed to the plaintiffs’ success at trial.

A class action was filed on behalf of a putative national class, which alleged that Premier’s Joint Juice product had no health benefits. The …


