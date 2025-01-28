Mead Johnson Asks Preterm Infant MDL Judge for Order to Show Cause
January 28, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — Mead Johnson & Company LLC has asked the judge overseeing the MDL docket for preterm infant formula lawsuits for an order to show cause for certain plaintiffs’ failure to conduct the diligence necessary to believe they have a basis for a claim against the company.
In a Jan. 28 motion filed before Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Mead Johnson noted that Case Management Order No. 12 was entered to ensure that the company is only “named in cases in which the subject Infant ingested products that Mead Johnson itself …
