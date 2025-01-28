MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Rock ’n Play Sleeper Death Case Time-Barred, Calif. Appellate Court Rules


January 28, 2025


LOS ANGELES — A California appellate court has upheld an award of summary judgment to Fisher-Price Inc. in an action in which an infant died while in its recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, affirming that the claims are time-barred.

In a Jan. 27 order, the appellate court agreed that the plaintiff failed to show a triable issue of fact that any tolling applies under New York law, and that the “continuing wrong” doctrine does not apply to the death of a child.

New York residents Kiersten Connolly and her husband James Hatch acquired two RNPS sleepers shortly before the birth …

