Rock ’n Play Sleeper Death Case Time-Barred, Calif. Appellate Court Rules
January 28, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
LOS ANGELES — A California appellate court has upheld an award of summary judgment to Fisher-Price Inc. in an action in which an infant died while in its recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, affirming that the claims are time-barred.
In a Jan. 27 order, the appellate court agreed that the plaintiff failed to show a triable issue of fact that any tolling applies under New York law, and that the “continuing wrong” doctrine does not apply to the death of a child.
New York residents Kiersten Connolly and her husband James Hatch acquired two RNPS sleepers shortly before the birth …
FIRM NAMES
- Blank Rome
- Calcaterra Law
- Carlton Fields
- Shook Hardy & Bacon
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel