U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Review Remand of Zantac Cases to Conn. State Court
January 28, 2025
NEW YORK — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review a federal appellate court’s remand of nine Zantac cases to Connecticut state court based on a lack of federal subject-matter jurisdiction.
On Jan. 27, the high court denied a petition for certiorari filed by various Zantac manufacturers, which asserted that removal of the actions to federal court was proper under the Class Action Fairness Act.
In 2022, nine lawsuits were filed in the Connecticut Superior Court for the Judicial District of Danbury, in which the plaintiffs allege that the Zantac they took contained high levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a …
FIRM NAMES
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Izard Kindall & Raabe
