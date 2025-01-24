Kraft Heinz Removes Lawsuit Accusing Company of Manufacturing Harmful Ultra-Processed Foods

PHILADELPHIA –– The Kraft Heinz Company has removed a lawsuit in which the plaintiffs accuse the defendants of manufacturing ultra-processed foods, or what the plaintiffs called “one of the greatest threats to our health, and the health of our children.”

The Kraft Heinz Company removed the case to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Jan. 22, saying there is complete diversity of citizenship between plaintiff and each of the defendants.

“There is complete diversity in this action because no defendant is a citizen of the same state as Plaintiff, namely, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” the …