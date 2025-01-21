Suboxone Film Plaintiff Says Opioid Drug Makers Hid Risk of Dental Decay

CLEVELAND — A new complaint filed in the federal MDL for Suboxone film lawsuits accuses defendants of failing to warn of the risk of permanent tooth damage while touting its safety, and by refusing to design the opioid dependence drug as a film rather than a tablet to delay generic entry into the marketplace of safer treatment options.

In an 80-page pleading filed before Judge J. Philip Calabrese of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the plaintiff accuses Indivior Inc., Indivior Solutions Inc., and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Gayle Ortega was prescribed Suboxone film to treat …