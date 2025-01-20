Plaintiffs in Baby Food MDL Say Master Complaint Links Heavy Metals to Autism/ADHD
January 20, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO — Plaintiffs in the MDL for lawsuits alleging that their baby food products contained elevated levels of “potent neurotoxins” have opposed defendants’ motion to dismiss the master complaint, telling a California federal judge that they have established a link between heavy metals in the products and their development of autism spectrum disorder and/or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
In a Jan. 16 opposition filed before Judge Jacqueline Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs argue that their complaint does not allege a safe “threshold” dose of toxic heavy metals because according to the …
