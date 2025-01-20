MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Plaintiffs in Baby Food MDL Say Master Complaint Links Heavy Metals to Autism/ADHD


January 20, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Opposition


SAN FRANCISCO — Plaintiffs in the MDL for lawsuits alleging that their baby food products contained elevated levels of “potent neurotoxins” have opposed defendants’ motion to dismiss the master complaint, telling a California federal judge that they have established a link between heavy metals in the products and their development of autism spectrum disorder and/or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

In a Jan. 16 opposition filed before Judge Jacqueline Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs argue that their complaint does not allege a safe “threshold” dose of toxic heavy metals because according to the …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases

January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS