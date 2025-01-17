Sorin 2T Heater-Cooler Device MDL Reassigned to Pa. Federal Judge
January 17, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has reassigned to a Pennsylvania federal judge the MDL docket for cases in which Sorin Group USA and LivaNova PLC are accused of failing to warn that their warming device poses a risk of infection during surgery.
In a Jan. 15 order, the panel appointed Judge Karoline Melachick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania to oversee the docket, which had originally been assigned to Judge John E. Jones III in 2018 and was reassigned to Judge Christopher C. Conner in 2021.
The lawsuits allege that defects …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach