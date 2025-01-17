Sorin 2T Heater-Cooler Device MDL Reassigned to Pa. Federal Judge

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has reassigned to a Pennsylvania federal judge the MDL docket for cases in which Sorin Group USA and LivaNova PLC are accused of failing to warn that their warming device poses a risk of infection during surgery.

In a Jan. 15 order, the panel appointed Judge Karoline Melachick of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania to oversee the docket, which had originally been assigned to Judge John E. Jones III in 2018 and was reassigned to Judge Christopher C. Conner in 2021.

The lawsuits allege that defects …