Plaintiffs’ Leadership Reappointed in Preterm Infant Formula MDL
January 16, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for lawsuits alleging injuries caused by preterm infant formula has reappointed the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Committee, naming as co-lead counsel Timothy J. Becker of Johnson Becker, Wendy Fleishman of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, C. Andrew Childers of Levin Papantonio Proctor Buchanan O’Brien Barr & Mougey, José M. Rojas of Levin Rojas Camassar & Reck and Diandra S. Debrosse of DiCello Levitt.
In a Jan. 13 order, Judge Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois also ruled that the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee will …
