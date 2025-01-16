Plaintiffs’ Leadership Reappointed in Preterm Infant Formula MDL

CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for lawsuits alleging injuries caused by preterm infant formula has reappointed the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Committee, naming as co-lead counsel Timothy J. Becker of Johnson Becker, Wendy Fleishman of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, C. Andrew Childers of Levin Papantonio Proctor Buchanan O’Brien Barr & Mougey, José M. Rojas of Levin Rojas Camassar & Reck and Diandra S. Debrosse of DiCello Levitt.

In a Jan. 13 order, Judge Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois also ruled that the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee will …