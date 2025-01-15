Hair Relaxer MDL Judge Dismisses 112 Actions Without Prejudice
January 15, 2025
CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for hair relaxer injury cases has dismissed without prejudice 112 cases for failure to submit a plaintiff fact sheet and/or authorizations or respond to a deficiency letter.
In a Jan. 13 order, Judge Mary Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the plaintiffs may refile their cases only in federal court within the MDL and must serve a complete plaintiff fact sheet and authorizations within 10 business days of refiling.
“If a plaintiff fails to refile their case in accordance with this order by June …
