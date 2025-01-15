Attorneys General Seek Interlocutory Appeal of Social Media Unfairness Claims Ruling
January 15, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO — Attorneys general from three states have asked the judge overseeing the MDL docket for social media exploitation/addiction cases to certify for interlocutory appeal a California federal judge’s dismissal of their unfairness claims, arguing they are not barred by Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934.
In a Jan. 14 motion filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the AGs also argue that Meta’s motion for interlocutory appeal of an order allowing their deception claims to proceed should be denied because the ruling is consistent with case …
