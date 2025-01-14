Social Media Defendants Seek to Appeal MDL Court’s Public Nuisance Ruling
January 14, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO — Defendants in the MDL for cases accusing social media platforms of exploiting young users want to appeal a California federal judge’s refusal to dismiss public nuisance claims filed by school districts and public entities.
In a motion to certify for interlocutory appeal filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, defendants seek to challenge Judge Yvonne G. Rogers’ ruling that none of the implicated states have limited public nuisance claims to land or product issues.
In the November order, Judge Rogers added that “because a handful of at-issue state supreme courts have …
