Pharmacy Asks JPML to Centralize Antitrust Actions Against GoodRX, Pharmacy Benefit Managers
January 14, 2025
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to centralize 14 antitrust lawsuits accusing prescription discount company GoodRX of conspiring with four major pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) “to suppress reimbursements independent pharmacies for dispensing generic prescription medications and/or increase the fees that independent pharmacies pay for filling those prescriptions.”
In a Jan. 13 motion, Grey Dog IV d/b/a Ethos Wellness Pharmacy argues that the actions involve common questions of fact and that centralization in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island before Judge Mary S. McElroy “will serve the convenience of the …
